James Patterson gives $500 bonuses to 600 independent bookstore employees - See the Massachusetts recipients

Big-name authors coming together in Miami to fight book bans Big-name authors coming together in Miami to fight book bans 02:47

BOSTON - Bestselling author James Patterson is once again showing his support for independent booksellers this holiday season.

The "Alex Cross" series writer is donating $300,000 out of his own pocket this year for his annual Holiday Bookstore Bonus Program. Six hundred employees at independent bookstores around the country are getting a $500 bonus.

"I've said this before, but I can't say it enough - booksellers save lives," Patterson said in a statement to the Associated Press. "What they do is crucial, especially right now. I'm happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season."

Workers could nominate themselves for a bonus, or they could be nominated by customers, store owners, coworkers, people in the publishing business or even authors. There's only one question in the application process: "In 250 words or less, why does this bookseller deserve a holiday bonus?"

Patterson has awarded millions of dollars to bookstore workers, librarians and teachers, the AP reports.

"We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson's continuing support of independent booksellers," American Booksellers Association CEO Allison Hill said. "It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit."

Below are the bonus recipients at Massachusetts bookstores. Click here for the full list.

Shana Hausman, Somerville, MA, All She Wrote Books

Julia Caudle, Plainville, MA, An Unlikely Story

Toyoko Kumasaka, Boston, MA, Beacon Hill Books & Cafe

Sophie Chen, Belmont, MA, Belmont Books

Amanda Zarni, Winchester, MA, Book Ends Winchester

Katie Mannix, Plymouth, MA, Book Love

Kate Ouimette, Easthampton, MA, Book Moon

Scott Purcell, Northampton, MA, BookLink Booksellers Inc.

Tineke Brinks, Webster, MA, Booklovers' Gourmet

Michelle Koch, Brewster, MA, Brewster Book Store

Roxie Mack, Northampton, MA, Broadside Bookshop

Sara Waltuck, Brookline, MA, Brookline Booksmith

Jessie Wright, Beverly, MA, Copper Dog Books

Richard Carey, Provincetown, MA, East End Books Ptown

Sophia Rock, Franklin, MA, Escape Into Fiction

James Fraser, Cambridge, MA, Grolier Poetry Book Shop

Victoria Yaden, Cambridge, MA, Harvard Book Store

Lexi Walters Wright, Florence, MA, High Five Books

Eleni Sacre, Boston, MA, I AM Books, Inc.

Thea Lamarre Anderson, Lowell, MA, LALA Books

Debra Rivera, Ayer, MA, Little Bee Bookshop

Laure Colodner, South Hadley, MA, Odyssey Bookshop

Hannah Robinson, Cambridge, MA, Porter Square Books

Deb Sullivan, Stoneham, MA, The Book Oasis

Cheri Anderson, Great Barrington, MA, The Bookloft

Megan Birch-McMichael, Acton, MA, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore

Noah Willette, Boston, MA, Trident Booksellers & Cafe

Peter Sherman, Wellesley, MA, Wellesley Books

Alyson Cox, Marlborough, MA, Word on the Street

Timothy Ballou, Greenfield, MA, World Eye Bookshop