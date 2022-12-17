Watch CBS News
Boston Police officer James Kenneally arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.

Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.

Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.

Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

He has been with the force since 1997.

