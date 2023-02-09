Jamaica Plain residents concerned after increased coyote sightings

BOSTON - Residents of one Boston community are unhappy over some unwanted neighbors. Coyotes are taking over streets and backyards in Jamaica Plain and people who live there are starting to change their daily routines.

Bonnie Carr-Bowers has lived on Westchester Drive for more than a decade. She looked out of her window Thursday morning to find a coyote playing in the back yard. Her cats stay inside but Carr-Bowers said her concern turned immediately to her neighbors' young dogs and children, who frequently play outside.

"I look out the window and I see this thing that looks like a dog at first," said Carr-Bowers. "Then it's quickly apparent it's not a dog. It's a coyote." There seem to be more of them I think because there are a lot more rabbits."

According to MassWildlife, January through March is considered coyote mating season. But residents like Jessica Aguilera-Steinert, who has lived in Jamacia Plain for nearly two decades, said the coyotes appear to have become domesticated.

"The frequency of sightings has increased dramatically," said Aguilera-Steinert. "They are just walking along as if they are on a pleasure walk. Even if I make sounds, they don't seem afraid. They seem domesticated. They seem very comfortable in this environment."

MassWildlife recommends keeping your pets on a leash and removing potential food that might attract coyotes like trash or bird feeders. They also recommend hazing a coyote by yelling at it or making loud noises like banging pots and pans.