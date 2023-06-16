Food Truck Friday: Jamaica Mi Hungry brings a taste of the Caribbean to Boston

JAMAICA PLAIN - Ernie Campbell, the owner of Jamaica Mi Hungry, said he wanted to give people a taste of his homeland.

"That's the oxtail going right there and that's the curry goat going right here," Campbell showed WBZ-TV.

Campbell started with his food truck in 2015. Three years later, he opened the restaurant in Jamaica Plain.

"I'm very passionate about cooking, I love cooking," said Campbell. "It's just something that I do and I enjoy it a lot."

Judging by the catering slips, the hard work is paying off. The truck's popularity is out of control. While cooking in Jamaica, Campbell knew this could be a possibility.

"We have people from all over the world that come to Jamaica, they're having Jamaican cuisine," said Campbell. "So then I got the idea when I came to Boston I said, OK, the idea was I get a food truck, then you are able to take the food to places that they can afford it."

Campbell said he doesn't plan on slowing down and his kitchen is always busy.

"I really love what I do, I enjoy it myself a lot doing it," said Campbell. "I'm not trying to copy or imitate anybody, I just take the lead on it. When I'm in the kitchen, that's where I get comfort."

For more information, visit Jamaica Mi Hungry's website here.