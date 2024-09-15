Ja'Lynn Polk scores first career touchdown for Patriots in Week 2

How do the Patriots match up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2?

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo promised more Ja'Lynn Polk in New England's Week 2 clash with the Seahawks, and so far the Patriots head coach has been true to his word. Polk rewarded Mayo by hauling in his first career touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Polk saw just one pass go his way in New England's Week 1 win over the Bengals, which he caught for a six-yard gain. His first catch on Sunday was much more impactful, as quarterback Jacoby Brissett went Polk's way on a second-and-goal pass from the Seattle 5-yard line, delivering an absolute bullet to the rookie receiver in the end zone.

Polk was able to get separation in the slot and was wide open to snag Brissett's offering, giving the Patriots an early 7-0 lead over the Seahawks. It capped off an 8-play, 60-yard drive for New England.

As part of the team's celebration, veteran receiver K.J. Osborn pretended to wrap the football and give it to Polk in the end zone. Chances are Polk -- whom the Patriots drafted 37th overall out of Washington -- will be hanging onto that ball for his trophy case.

Polk was on the field for each of New England's first 11 offensive snaps on Sunday. He played 54 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 1.

New England's lead did not last long though, as DK Metcalf took advantage of a miscommunication by Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez and safety Kyle Dugger and found a huge hole in the defense for a 56-yard touchdown from Geno Smith.