Jalen Reagor signs with Patriots' practice squad, "will be a candidate" to play Week 1 vs. Eagles

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made an addition to their wide receiving corps, signing Jalen Reagor to the practice squad on Thursday.

Adam Schefter reported the news, noting that Reagor "will be a candidate" to be elevated to the active roster in Week 1, when the Patriots play his former team.

The 24-year-old Reagor was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Eagles, but he lasted just two years in Philadelphia. In those two seasons, he caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

He was traded to the Vikings at the end of the 2022 preseason, but he caught just eight passes (on 13 targets) for 104 yards and one touchdown with Minnesota. He took just 7 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps, with a of single game high of 16 in Week 18 at Chicago.

Reagor put up big numbers in his sophomore season at TCU in 2018, catching 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns. His numbers dipped in 2019, when he caught 43 passes for 611 yards and five touchdowns, but the Eagles still took him in the first round.

The Patriots placed Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning the second-year wideout won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest. The active roster includes DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte. Wide receiver Thyrick Pitts is on the Patriots' practice squad.