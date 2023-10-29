Jalen Ramsey picks off Mac Jones, changing scope of Pats-Dolphins game before halftime

BOSTON -- Jalen Ramsey made his season and Dolphins debut on Sunday. And in one moment, he flipped the game on its head.

With the Patriots threatening to tie the game just inside of the two-minute warning before halftime, Ramsey stepped in front of a Mac Jones pass, picked it off, and returned it 49 yards to the New England 40-yard line.

Ramsey, who tore his meniscus in July, was playing in his first game as a member of the Dolphins after being traded to Miami by the Rams.

The interception ended what was a promising drive for Jones and the Patriots' offense, who had moved the ball 52 yards on eight plays before Ramsey made the read to turn the ball over and flip the field.

The Dolphins weren't able to turn that pick into a touchdown, but they did manage to drive into the red zone, allowing Jason Sanders to successfully kick a 30-yard field goal to take a 17-7 lead with 26 seconds left before halftime.