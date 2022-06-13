Watch CBS News
Jakobi Meyers signs second-round tender, continues to work on new contract

BOSTON -- Jakobi Meyers is a restricted free agent no more.

The fourth-year wide receiver signed his second-round tender on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported that despite the signing of the tender, Meyers' agents continue to work toward agreement on a new contract.

Meyers set career highs across the board last season, catching 83 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in both receptions and receiving yards while playing in all 17 games.

Originally joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2019, Meyers has caught 168 passes for 1,954 yards and two touchdowns in his career. A former quarterback, he's also a perfect 4-for-4 for 88 yards and two touchdowns as a passer.

