Patriots list Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger as questionable for Sunday's game vs. Ravens

FOXBORO -- Jakobi Meyers and Kyle Dugger were both limited participants in Friday's practice, and are listed as questionable for Sunday's Patriots home opener against the Ravens.

Both players missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with their respective knee injuries. But taking the field for Friday's final practice of the week is a promising sign that they may play on Sunday.

Meyers is Mac Jones' favorite target once again this season, with the quarterback sending 19 passes his way over the first two games. Meyers has come down with 13 receptions for 150 yards -- both of which lead New England. Meyers was also Jones' top target in 2021, catching 83 of the 126 passes that were sent his way.

Dugger has been nursing a knee injury that he suffered in last week's win over the Steelers, but was able to take the field on Friday. The hard-hitting safety has developed into a key piece of the New England secondary over the last two seasons.

The Patriots listed eight players as questionable for Sunday's game:

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)

DB Cody Davis - Calf (LP)

S Kyle Dugger- Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux - Back (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (DNP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

For Baltimore, tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Seven players are considered questionable for the game.

RB J.K. Dobbins - Knee (FP)

CB Marlon Humphrey - Groin (FP)

TE Isaiah Likely - Groin (LP)

CB Marcus Peters - NIR rest/knee (FP)

WR James Proche II - Groin (FP)

DB Brandon Stephens - Quad (FP)

CB Damarion Williams - Ankle (FP)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was removed from the injury list on Friday, and is good to go for Sunday's game.