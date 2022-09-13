Watch CBS News
Sports

Celtics sign local kid Jake Layman to training camp roster

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON  -- The Celtics are giving a local kid a shot to fill one of the team's final roster spots. Boston has reportedly signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, according to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning.

A six-year NBA veteran, Layman was born in Norwood and went to King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham. He had a solid four-year career at the University of Maryland, and was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in 2016. 

Layman was traded to Portland on draft night, and spent his first three NBA seasons with the Trailblazers. He was with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the last three seasons, but had trouble finding playing time as the Wolves added young stars like Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt to the roster. Layman has averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over 243 career games in the NBA.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Layman will now join training camp hopefuls Denzel Valentine and Justin Jackson as candidates for Boston's final roster spot. He's limited on offense but could be a reliable backup option off the bench should be make the C's out of camp. It's not the splashy signing some fans were hoping for after Danilo Gallinari was lost for the season, but it's another low-risk option for Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka as they round out the Boston roster.

Celtics training camp will tip off on Sept. 28, with the team's first preseason tilt on Oct. 4.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.