Celtics sign local kid Jake Layman to training camp roster

BOSTON -- The Celtics are giving a local kid a shot to fill one of the team's final roster spots. Boston has reportedly signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, according to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning.

A six-year NBA veteran, Layman was born in Norwood and went to King Phillip Regional High School in Wrentham. He had a solid four-year career at the University of Maryland, and was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in 2016.

Layman was traded to Portland on draft night, and spent his first three NBA seasons with the Trailblazers. He was with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the last three seasons, but had trouble finding playing time as the Wolves added young stars like Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt to the roster. Layman has averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds over 243 career games in the NBA.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Layman will now join training camp hopefuls Denzel Valentine and Justin Jackson as candidates for Boston's final roster spot. He's limited on offense but could be a reliable backup option off the bench should be make the C's out of camp. It's not the splashy signing some fans were hoping for after Danilo Gallinari was lost for the season, but it's another low-risk option for Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka as they round out the Boston roster.

Celtics training camp will tip off on Sept. 28, with the team's first preseason tilt on Oct. 4.