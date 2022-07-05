Watch CBS News
Jake DeBrusk no longer wants to be traded away from Bruins

BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk is coming off a weird year. But he wants to stick around in Boston.

After signing a two-year extension in March of the previous season, DeBrusk got off to a slow start, with just three goals and three assists through 18 games. It led to some nights as a healthy scratch, and it also led to a trade request.

But now, that trade request is no more.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, DeBrusk's trade request has officially been rescinded.

That two-year extension for DeBrusk begins this year, and it will pay the 25-year-old $4 million per season.

DeBrusk, of course, never did have that trade request granted, and he ended up contributing with 25 goals and 17 assists in 77 games played. In the playoffs, he had two goals and two assists in seven games, while posting a minus-7 rating.

