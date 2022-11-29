Jahlani Tavai gets two-year extension from Patriots

BOSTON -- Jahlani Tavai has played himself into an important role on the New England defense this season. It's now earned the linebacker a contract extension from the team.

The Patriots reportedly signed Tavai to a two-year extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The contract is worth $4.4 million and runs through the 2024 season.

Tavai was originally a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019, but has spent the last two seasons in New England. He's been an important piece on the Patriots' special teams unit the last two years, and has played 71 percent of those snaps this season.

He's also emerged on defense in his fourth NFL season. The 26-year-old has played in all 11 games for the Patriots and started each of the last seven games on defense. Tavai has played 52 percent of the team's defensive snaps this year, racking up 38 tackles, four QB hits, and 1.5 sacks.

