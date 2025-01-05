Jahlani Tavai benched for first quarter of Patriots' Week 18 game vs. Bills

FOXBORO -- New England linebacker Jahlani Tavai said that Patriots fans needed to "know their place" after booing the team and calling for Jerod Mayo's job during a Week 17 blowout loss to the Chargers. In Week 18, Tavai's place was on the New England bench to start the contest.

Tavai was benched Mayo to start the regular season finale at Gillette Stadium, as he was the only defensive starter not to take the field for the team's first defensive series against Buffalo. It was the first game all season that Tavai didn't start.

When Tavai was mentioned by the in-stadium announcer in the second quarter after coming up with a tackle, there was a smattering of boos from the sparce crowd on hand.

Tavai had a pair of tackles in the first half on Sunday, as the Patriots took a 14-10 lead into halftime. The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $16 million contract extension with New England last July.

Tavai's critical comments about Patriots fans

Tavai drew the ire of New England fans on Friday morning when he criticized them for booing the team during a 40-7 blowout loss to the Chargers in Week 17. He wasn't pleased with the "Fire Mayo" chants that rang from the stands, and basically told fans to stay in their lane.

"There's a reason why they're fans," Tavai said during an interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "Everybody can say what they think we should be doing. In the long end, they're not qualified to do what Mayo is doing, or whatever the Pats are doing.

"The fans, I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just have to know their place and just understand that it's a work in progress," Tavai continued. "Rome wasn't built in one day."

Tavai later apologized for those comments, but also doubled down on his stance.

"I'm not here to listen to outside noise and especially during the game. If they're fans, be fans, be supportive. They've supported us through worse seasons, but don't be a critic," Tavai told reporters inside Gillette Stadium.

"If you're being a true fan, that's why I'm saying support. We need the support that you all been giving us since Day 1. I'm not trying to tell anybody to change up what they want to do. That's not what I'm trying to get out. I'm trying to say, I'm going to defend my guys -- whether that's a player, whether that's a coach or someone who's out here busting their butt. That's who I am," he added.

Jerod Mayo said Friday morning that he had spoken with Tavai about his comments, but kept that conversation in-house. On Sunday, it was clear that Mayo had dolled out some punishment by benching the linebacker for a quarter. An even bigger punishment would be to make him play the rest of the way against Buffalo.