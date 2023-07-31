Patriots defensive players lit up when they saw Jahlani Tavai lining up as a fullback on Monday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots put on their pads for the first time of training camp on Monday. While the preseason will offer players their first chance to really lay some licks on opponents, Monday's session at least let them knock some rust off against their teammates.

And in one instance, some defensive players got to take down one of their own, who was called upon to fill in on offense.

The Patriots held some full-contact work at the goal line to close out Monday's practice, something they didn't do at all last year during camp. But Bill Belichick had everyone participating in it this year, including linebacker Jahlani Tavai, who crossed sides on the field and saw action as a fullback.

While he did pretty well as a blocker, Tavai lining up on offense gave some of his defensive teammates a chance to lay a few hits on him on Monday. Such was the case for safety Jabrill Peppers, who really let Tavai have it as he blew him up on one play.

"He was at fullback that time. That was our only live period, so trying to set the edge as quick as possible," the veteran safety explained after practice.

"You love that. That's as close to real football as you can get," Peppers continued. "Whenever I can build that callous and get my body back into the swing of things, I love that."

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux was just as eager to get a few licks on his defensive teammate.

"When I see him over there, you know you get a chance to hit him," he said. "When I first saw him go over there, I said, "Okay? Okay -- we're going to sting your (backside) now. It's good to see him over there getting more reps doing something else."

While Godchaux usually shares a defensive huddle with Tavai, he felt no sympathy for him going against the defense on Monday.

"Man up or shut up," said Godchaux. "You look forward to it each and every play."

Godchaux is pretty willing to do whatever Bill Belichick asks of him. But playing at fullback is a no-go for the 6-foot-3, 330-pound lineman.

"I want to do the hitting, I don't want to get hit," said Godchaux. "I need my knees."

The Patriots were extremely thin at running back on Monday, with Rhamondre Stevenson limited for the session. That led to a lot more reps for Kevin Harris, who filled in as New England's lead back during Monday's drills, and Pierre Strong Jr. out of the backfield.