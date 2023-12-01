Massachusetts native Jacob Galliher killed in crash of U.S. military Osprey aircraft off Japan

PITTSFIELD - U.S. Air Force member Jacob Galliher, a young father from Massachusetts, was killed in the crash of a military Osprey aircraft off Japan on Wednesday, police confirmed Friday.

Eight airmen were on board the Osprey when it went down in the ocean near the Japanese island of Yakushima during a routine training missing, according to the U.S. Air Force. There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Japanese national broadcaster NHK said an eyewitness saw the aircraft's left engine on fire.

A U.S. defense official confirmed to CBS News that one of the eight had died. Japan's coast guard is still searching for the other seven. The Pentagon has not released any of their names yet.

On Friday, Pittsfield Police confirmed on Facebook that airman Jacob "Jake" Galliher of Lanesborough, Massachusetts, was killed in the crash. Lanseborough borders Pittsfield.

Galliher graduated from Taconic High School in Pittsfield in 2017. He was 24 years old, according to the Berkshire Eagle, which reported Galliher was serving as a military linguist and was fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

"Jake served his country proudly," police said in their statement. "Jacob leaves behind his wife Ivy, two boys ages 2 and 6 weeks old, as well as his loving family in Lanesborough."

The Osprey is a hybrid of a helicopter and a plane. It can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but then change the angle of its twin rotors to fly as a plane once it's in the air.