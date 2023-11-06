Watch CBS News
Local News

Person stabbed outside Jackson Mann School in Allston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

ALLSTON – A person was stabbed Monday afternoon outside a school in Allston.

It happened after 3 p.m. outside Jackson Mann School.

The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Police did not release any additional information but said they are investigating. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 3:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.