Person stabbed outside Jackson Mann School in Allston
ALLSTON – A person was stabbed Monday afternoon outside a school in Allston.
It happened after 3 p.m. outside Jackson Mann School.
The extent of their injuries is not currently known.
Police did not release any additional information but said they are investigating.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become available.
