Jack Teixeira, Massachusetts Air National Guard member, due in court for allegedly leaking documents

BOSTON – The Massachusetts air national guardsman charged with leaking top secret documents will face a judge Wednesday.

The federal court appearance comes as the Cape Cod base gets its intelligence mission pulled.

Jack Teixeira has been behind bars since his first appearance Friday. He is scheduled to be back in Boston federal court at 11 a.m. for a detention hearing to learn whether he will be released on bail or not.

Jack Teixeira is taken into custody outside a Dighton home. CBS Boston

On Friday, the 21-year-old was charged with two counts under the espionage act for allegedly taking and transmitting top secret documents.

On Thursday, he was arrested by heavily armed agents outside his home in Dighton.

Authorities said Teixeira posted highly classified materials in a private chat on a social media site, some of which included the current status of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other national secrets.

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. Social Media Website/via Reuters

Teixeira was based at the Otis Air National Guard base on Cape Cod and supported cyber defense operations. Now, his unit has been put on pause.

"Stripping an organization of its core mission can take on a pejorative or negative connotation," LT. COL. Paul Lushenko of the U.S. Army said. "But in this case, from a leadership optic and managing the risk to mission risk to force risk to reputation, I think this is a really prudent measure."

Military experts say there is no threat to national security while the intelligence work at the Cape Cod base is on hold.