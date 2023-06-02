Jack Teixeira, accused of leaking military documents, asks for private attorney

BOSTON - Accused military leaker Jack Teixeira is asking for a private attorney.

The Air National Guardsman is charged with leaking highly classified documents online.

His public defenders argue he qualifies for a court-appointed private attorney due to the complexity of his case. Those services would be paid for by taxpayers.

Right now, Teixeira is in jail awaiting trial.