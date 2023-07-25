Jack Jones will be participating in Patriots training camp amid legal situation

FOXBORO -- Veteran players reported to Gillette Stadium for the official start of training camp on Tuesday. Cornerback Jack Jones was one of them.

"Yeah, Jack will be out there," head coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday morning.

Jones, who was arrested for allegedly carrying loaded guns in his luggage at Logan Airport after the Patriots completed minicamp in June, is next due in court on Aug. 18.

While Belichick said that Jones will be on the field this week, he didn't have much else to say about Jones.

"Legal situation that I can't comment on, that's ongoing," Belichick said. "Can't talk about it. It's a legal process."

Jones, entering his second year with the Patriots, was arrested in June and was later arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court, pleading not guilty to two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

In the interim, Jones has not said much publicly, outside of one tweet in which he said that he and NBA star Ja Morant are not the same.

The 25-year-old Jones was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2022. He played in 13 games as a rookie, recording two interceptions (including a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay) and 30 total tackles. While injured, he was suspended for the Patriots' final game of the season.