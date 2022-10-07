Looks like we'll see more Jack Jones in Patriots secondary against Lions

Patriots 1st Down: What the New England defense needs to do to beat Lions in Week 5

FOXBORO -- While much has been made about Bailey Zappe making his first career start on Sunday, the Patriots will also likely have another rookie starting at another important position.

Jalen Mills missed Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, which is usually a good sign that players won't be suiting up on Sunday. He is one of six Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt.

If Mills has to sit out a second straight game, rookie Jack Jones will probably get another start as New England's top cornerback when the team hosts the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

He got the start when Mills missed last week's overtime loss against the Packers, and made a pair of huge plays in the game.

Jones -- not to be confused with fellow corners Jonathan Jones or Marcus Jones -- made an immediate impact in Green Bay. On just the third play of Packers' first possession, he forced and recovered a fumble at the Green Bay 49-yard line. The Patriots punted that free possession away, but Jones made a much bigger impact on defense later on.

With just a few seconds on the clock before halftime, Jones scored New England's first touchdown when he picked off reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards to the house, giving the Patriots a 10-3 lead. It was just the fourth time in Rodgers' Hall of Fame career that the quarterback has been pick-sixed.

With his fumble recovery and interception, Jones became the first New England rookie with multiple takeaways in a half since 2012, when Tavon Wilson accomplished the feat.

The kid makes plays, which was promised when the Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round out of Arizona State. But no one thought he would be making plays this early in his Patriots career. Minus the supremely confident Jones, that is.

"Personally, I feel like it's disrespectful to throw an out route on me," Jones said after Sunday's game. "If you can throw the ball past me to get to the receiver, I'm no good."

Jones should have ample opportunity to make more plays come Sunday against Detroit. The Lions possess the NFL's top scoring offense, and quarterback Jared Goff is tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns. Goff has thrown 151 passes through the first four weeks of the season, but has only been picked off three times.

Jack Jones (and Jonathan, too) will be looking to add to that total this weekend.