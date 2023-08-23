Jack Jones hopes to be available for Patriots in Week 1, unaware of potential NFL punishment

BOSTON -- Jack Jones was originally scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court last Friday for a probable cause hearing. That court date was pushed back into September, in between Weeks 1 and 2 of the Patriots' schedule.

It's not an ideal situation for a football player, but it's reality for Jones, who was arrested in June for allegedly carrying two loaded guns and ammunition in a carry-on bag when trying to board a flight at Logan Airport.

"I mean, at times it can be difficult. But I try not to let the outside affect what's going on on the field," Jones told reporters in Foxboro after Wednesday's practice. "So I try to come out here and just focus on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside."

As for his availability on the field, the 25-year-old is remaining optimistic.

"I hope so. I mean, I hope I'm available [for Week 1]," Jones said.

Considering the nature of Jones' legal situation, the NFL could very well seek to impose some discipline. Whether or not the league is currently investigating, Jones said he has not heard.

"I don't really know. Not that I've heard so far," Jones said. "I mean, right now it's just day to day. That's all I can really say about that."

If Jones is available to play, he figures to be a starter on the Patriots' defense. He and rookie Christian Gonzalez started last week's preseason game at the two cornerback stops in Green Bay. Jones recorded two tackles and one pass defense in the game.