Behind the counter at J.P. Licks, a New England ice cream institution

In business for over 40 years, J.P. Licks is a local ice cream institution. New England Living Host Rachel Holt goes one-on-one with their eccentric founder and owner for an inside scoop on the secret to their longevity. In the video above, she goes behind the counter for an inside look at their roastery, bakery, and of course, their ice cream making facility, including a lesson in ice cream making the J.P. Licks way.