Watch CBS News
New England Living

Behind the counter at J.P. Licks, a New England ice cream institution

/ CBS Boston

New England Living: J.P. Licks
New England Living: J.P. Licks 06:20

In business for over 40 years, J.P. Licks is a local ice cream institution. New England Living Host Rachel Holt goes one-on-one with their eccentric founder and owner for an inside scoop on the secret to their longevity. In the video above, she goes behind the counter for an inside look at their roastery, bakery, and of course, their ice cream making facility, including a lesson in ice cream making the J.P. Licks way.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.