J.J. McCarthy reportedly visiting with Patriots on Monday

J.J. McCarthy visiting with Patriots on Monday -- why has his NFL Draft stock risen so much?

FOXBORO -- It's J.J. McCarthy's turn to meet with the Patriots. The former Michigan quarterback will be in Foxboro on Monday to meet with the New England brass ahead of next week's NFL Draft.

The meeting actually started Sunday night when McCarthy and the Patriots' brain trust enjoyed a dinner together, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. The quarterback will have his formal visit to Gillette Stadium and really get down to business with the likes of de facto GM Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod Mayo and the rest of the Patriots on Monday.

It will mark McCarthy's second official meeting with the Patriots during the pre-draft process, after the two sides met at the NFL Combine in February. The Patriots also had several members at McCarthy's Pro Day in Ann Arbor, including Wolf, Mayo, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

McCarthy has seen his draft stock soar over the last few months after he helped lead the Wolverines to a CFP Championship over Washington. He was 27-1 as a starter at Michigan, and threw for 49 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions overall when under center for the Wolverines.

While not as explosive as the other quarterbacks atop the draft board like Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye -- both of whom have already met with the Patriots -- McCarthy was an extremely efficient passer, completing 72.3 percent of his passes for a career-high 2,991 yards last season. He wasn't asked to throw the ball much because of Michigan's powerful run game, completing 15 or fewer passes in 15 of his starts, but he took care of the ball and made plays when he needed to.

McCarthy can also do some things with his legs, rushing for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns over his three seasons with Michigan.

While he didn't put up big numbers in college, McCarthy impressed a lot of teams with his work at the Combine and during his Pro Day. Many analysts like how McCarthy managed the game for Michigan and limited his mistakes, and some pundits have put him over Maye in recent mock drafts because of McCarthy's grasp of fundamentals.

Is he worth using the third overall pick to draft? The Patriots will look to determine that on Monday.