J.J. Foley's, Boston's oldest Irish pub, celebrates St. Patrick's Day

BOSTON — There's a reason why J.J. Foley's in Boston's South End is a popular spot for St. Patrick's Day. It's the oldest Irish pub in Boston with a rich family history.

"It's the oldest Irish pub in Boston," Joe Hickey told WBZ-TV. "We've been coming here for about ten years now."

J.J. Foley's Café, located on East Berkeley, opened in 1909. Back then, the street was called Dover Street near the old Orange Line. The Irish pub is a family business going back four generations and counting.

"That's my father's station wagon," said Michael Foley, pointing at an old photo of the pub. "That's probably going back to the late seventies? Early eighties?"

But it was Michael Foley's great-grandfather that opened the pub in 1909, attracting the likes of celebrities, politicians and folks from all walks of life – especially on St. Patrick's Day.

"You've had cops, robbers, politicians, athletes," said Jeremiah Foley as he was pouring a Guinness.

"You'll see ambassadors, and mayors, and all sorts of walks of life at JJ Foley's," said longtime patron Edward Farley. "No egos, that's for sure."

The rich history makes J.J. Foley's a popular spot on St. Patrick's Day – and not just for the beer.

"Some corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Guinness! A grand Irish meal," said Hickey.

But what sets this Irish pub from the rest is the dynamic behind the bar.

"I think the family has a lot to do with it. At any given time, one of the Foley boys will be here. You'll see it's very old school. White shirts and ties," Farley explained.

"One of us are always here," said Michael Foley. "Whether it's myself, one of my brothers, my father, even my own kids work here now."

A family business with 100-plus years of history in one building.

"If walls could talk," Jeremiah Foley joked.