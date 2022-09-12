Watch CBS News
"It's life-giving": Massachusetts woman with leg paralysis writes books chronicling easy walks

By Levan Reid

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Marjorie Turner Hollman does not take walking for granted

"The love of walking has been a two-edged sword because I know what it's like not to be able to walk," Hollman said.

It was almost 30 years ago that Hollman had surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The procedure left her with paralysis in her right leg and the uncertainty of taking day to day steps

"I was told that I had the hope of it because I could feel everything but the downside was, I could feel everything. Muscles are made to move," Hollman said.

With the help of friends and family Marjorie started walking again and, in the process, she put out five books chronicling easy walks.

It's a guide to help those in any way walking challenged to enjoy the wonders of the Massachusetts walking trails.

"When there's an easy walk which means, not too many roots, not too many rocks, relatively level, not just flat and firm footing, I don't worry about every step. I can see what's around," she said.

The books are based on trails mostly in southeastern Massachusetts. Hollman also tandem bikes with her husband, but walking is her passion

"Oh golly it's life-giving, it's really life-giving. Between being able to move and every time I step outside, it's just amazing," Hollman said.

