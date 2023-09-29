"It's a safe place"; Roxbury nonprofit celebrates one year of young adult center

BOSTON - A warm meal. A listening ear. Located in the heart of Roxbury is a resource haven for young adults that meets them where they are in life.

"It's a safe place for young adults to go to. It's a trusting place. Many young adults who come by our center they may not even know where to place their head at night or what tomorrow looks like," Young Adult Access Center Director, Olivia Rosa said.

But, thanks to a generous grant by the Mass Department of Mental Health, The Children's Services of Roxbury's Young Adult Access Center is making a difference in the community by providing services like housing, job placement, education, and mental health mentorship.

This week they are celebrating their one-year anniversary of its Young Adults Access Center or YAAC.

23-year-old Tykajah Johnson admits she's had a troubled life. Right now, she lives in a shelter. When she first arrived at YAAC she was shy and scared.

"But they also welcomed me with loving arms. I asked for housing and they helped me with that, they answered that because I don't know housing applications. And mental health and shelter-wise," Johnson said.

Here they connect young adults with the resources they need to thrive.

"Right now it's a lot of depression. Because most of the time when they come it's because they are on the street, they need a place to stay or looking for job or go back to school," Mental Health Clinician, Veline Aemile said.

"It's only been a year and already dozens of young people have been tremendously helped by this access center taking them off the streets and giving them hope and opportunity. In here it's a safe zone where you can communicate. If you have a problem you can sit down with staff member and they will help you problem solve what the issue is," Johnson said.

The organization has welcomed more than 170 young adults. They are helping shape the minds of youth like Johnson who has dreams of becoming fashion designer.

"Going through a lot but you know, trying to do things to not being able to depend on others to do stuff, for myself and become a young black independent woman," Johnson said.

The staff says they are humbled to serve and give back.



"To help the community means the world to us. We do it to better the lives of the leaders of tomorrow," Rosa said.