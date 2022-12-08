It Happens Here: Wellesley's Festival of Trees brings holiday 'wow factor'

WELLESLEY – Allison Dush has always loved Christmas

"I have to say it was when I was growing up. My mom would decorate the house like crazy. Her maiden name was Rudolph, so I feel like it fits," Dush said.

Now she finds herself in the perfect spot. The Massachusetts Horticultural Society is putting on their 14th Annual Festival of Trees and people from all around are making their way to Wellesley to take in the magic.

"Everyone, when they come through the door, whether it's their first time or their 8th time, they have the wow factor. I mean this room is filled with trees each year," said Dush, the director of education and guest experience.

The trees get donated by companies each year. This season there are about 70 trees. They are all different sizes and different themes. The tree trees get raffled off to lucky winners.

"So you win, the tree, everything on the tree and under the tree all the loot," Dush said.

There's an adult tree with candy and wine underneath, and another with scratch tickets.

"Yep this is a favorite. We have to empty this ticket post the most and we keep the bag going with everyone's tickets," Dush said.

And if for some reason you get tired of the trees, head over to the Snow Village and check out the trains.

"It's dark, there's a lot of noise and sound, everything is blinking and lighting up and I think that's fun of it," Dush said. "It's the total experience. It's a lot of fun. You know you really have to like the season to do all this but it's something different."