It Happens Here: Newton's Tot Shabbat teaches Jewish tradition at young age

NEWTON – The Beth Menachem Chabad is teaching the traditions of Hannukah to Newton's youngest minds.

On the 6th day of Hannukah, Newton's Chabad is full of light.

"The days that we're living in now we need that. We need some more light in this world," Itty Prus of Beth Menachem Chabad said.

That is exactly what Prus, her husband, and the others at the religious center bring to the community.

Whether it's religious education, a milestone in one's life, or even a loss, Beth Menachem will always open its doors. As a young mother, Prus found there are times of pressure and challenges. So nine years ago she began a shabbat tradition.

"Being a mom, a young mom, it's a time where you have a lot of changes in your life. You need support. To be with other people going through the same thing as you," she said.

And so, Tot Shabbat classes were born.

Prus begins her class with the first step in the process, asking young participants if they would like to learn to roll Challah.

Challah bread is a staple of shabbat, the weekly day of rest in the Jewish community. Every Friday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m., families, care takers, and children join in the celebration and learn the steps of making this amazing loaf.

After the challah is prepared and the baking tray is in the oven, the preschool's music director breaks out the guitar and it's time to dance.

It might be a "tot" shabbat, but moms, dads, grandparents, caretakers, and even meteorologists can't help but join in the joy of this beautiful Jewish tradition.