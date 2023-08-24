It Happens Here: Foxboro's Normandy Farms Campground among the best in the US

FOXBORO - Foxboro is best known as the home of the New England Patriots, but less than five miles from Patriot Place is a hidden oasis - Normandy Farms Campground.

"One hundreds acres of recreation enjoyment is kind of hard to find these days," human resource director Marcia Galvin told WBZ-TV. "We're at 400 campsites on a hundred acres of land and ten generations of family."

Although the campground opened in 1971, for centuries it was farmland run by Galvin's family.

"I'm so blessed to be part of a tradition that has been in our family since 1759," she said.

And her family still maintains and works on the grounds today. But over the years it's transformed from farmland to one of the best campgrounds in the country.

"We were just voted number five by USA Today readers in the country as the number five luxury RV park," Galvin told WBZ.

The world recognized resort is situated perfectly right between Boston and the Cape, which Galvin says visitors love, since they can see all the best Massachusetts has to offer.

"Luxury to us doesn't mean price, it means accommodations," Galvin said.

Like an acre and a half dog park, four swimming pools, games from basketball to cornhole, a bike park and a fishing pond stocked with trout.

"From ceramics, toddler time, arts and crafts, dodge ball, noodle mania, the list goes on until the night time where you have smartphone trivia or happy hours for the adults," Galvin said.

If rest and relaxation is more your thing than camping, they have that too. There's a wellness center with massages and other skin care services. And there's something for every budget.

"You can camp in a tent with no water or electric hookup if you'd like and that's very affordable," Galvin told WBZ.

Or you can stay in a fully equipped yurt or luxury safari tent.

Galvin and her family continue to work hard to share the land that means so much to them because they know just how important it is to make family memories year after year.

"My granddaughter just turned one and she's the first member of the 10th generation," she said. "Everything is just attention to detail, cleanliness, comfortability, safe. So we provide that atmosphere and that's the luxury."

Their season runs from April 1 to November 15. For more information, visit their website.