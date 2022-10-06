It Happens Here: Drew's Stews in Reading emphasizing local ingredients in soups

READING - The pandemic changed how many people worked, learned and socialized.

For Drew Maggiore, it changed how he looked at his job. So, he followed his passion and changed careers.

Now, he's celebrating his first full year in business at Drew's Stews and More!

"I've always loved soup. Soup has always been my go-to food. People have always told me I'm pretty good at making it," he told WBZ-TV.

During the pandemic Maggiore quit his consulting job and started cooking.

"I really just wanted to do something that would made my heart sing. And what makes my heart sing? It's food and it's talking to people," he said.

That combination is proving to be a winner. And so was starting this during a pandemic.

Drew Maggiore at his soup shop in Reading. CBS Boston

"In a really weird way, folks were tired of eating the same old stuff and baking their sourdough at home and wanted something new and something natural and something healthy for their families and it fell in to place in a way," he told WBZ.

And Drew's Stews and More! was born. Right in the heart of Reading, local food, local ingredients at the local level.

"It's super fresh, it's from scratch, it doesn't come out of bag in the back. I know Drew is really passionate about everything local," said customer Lisa Egan.

In every batch he uses local produce and local ingredients. It's not only yummy, but healthy.

The massive menu is bursting with choices and all are infused with fun with Drew's personality seeping into every bowl. It's a big risk that is paying off for both Maggiore and his customers.

For more information, visit his website.