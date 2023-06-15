It Happens Here: Powisset Farm a valuable part of Dover for more than 300 years

DOVER - Powisset Farm in Dover is keeping the small town's history alive with 109 sprawling acres of accessible and organic farming.

Powisset has been continuously farmed now for more than 300 years. Today, it's a staple in the community, feeding 350 families locally through their community supported agriculture (CSA) program.

The farm was bought by the Trustees of Reservations after the death of Amelia Peabody who raised cattle, sheep and horses on the farm.

"Dover is a small community that is really committed to open space," D.A. Hayden, the director for the Trustees, told WBZ-TV.

The Trustees work to protect the integrity of the property and share it with the community. If the food isn't going to the families within their CSA, or being sold at their farm store, it's donated throughout greater Boston.

"Those vegetables also go to our mobile market, which serves food deserts and those that are underserved and facing food insecurity," Hayden said.

From organic vegetables, dairy products, and local meats, it all comes fresh from the farm just 20 miles from Boston.

"Everything is started here and done in the greenhouse," said Hayden who took WBZ through Powisset's many greenhouses.

Peas, beets and all the herbs you can imagine start as seedlings. What's grown and harvested is then brought into the kitchen for some of the many cooking classes offered at the farm showcasing farm-to-table eating.

"We have a wonderful chef who teaches so many of our cooking classes," said Hayden. "We're getting ready for our couples cooking class which is an evening in Tuscany, and we'll use all sorts of wonderful vegetables from the farm and our farm meats and they'll learn how to make fresh pasta and use our tomato sauces and all of those great things."

Then there's their farm store, where visitors can buy their fresh produce. If it's not made on the farm, it's made somewhere else in New England.

"Everything in the farm store is very carefully curated. So it's sustainable, it's from local or regional farms," Hayden said.

Another highlight, organic skin care, made right on the 109 acres by the farmer's wife.

"Evelyn is from Chile, she's Indigenous, and she makes all these wonderful bath soaps. Even cures for skin rashes and poison ivy," Hayden said.

For Powisset, it's about more than just the food. The more than one hundred acres are open for exploration, with walking trails, and an animal barnyard.

Hayden said, "We must have at least 30 piglets at this point. Sheep, all kinds of wonderful animals."

You can get up close and personal with the same types of animals who have lived on the farm for centuries. Hayden says it's an educational opportunity for the many children who come to the property and are exposed to farm life.

"It's all open to the public, that's the beauty of it," she told WBZ.

The farm also offers summer camps for kids. Summer picnics take place on Thursdays featuring beer and wine.

A list of cooking classes can be found on their website.