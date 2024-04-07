Wall of Israeli hostage posters rededicated in Newton after getting vandalized

NEWTON - Hundreds of people gathered outside a home in Newton Sunday to rededicate a wall of Israeli hostage posters after it was damaged and vandalized last month.

"This will not happen in our neighborhood"

"We are coming out as a strong, proud and united community, both Jews and non-Jews, to say that we will not tolerate the dramatic rise in antisemitic actions," said homeowner Jeff Kosowski. Last month, the 100-foot sign outside his home on Homer Street was covered in antisemitic messages and the faces of the Israeli hostages on the posters were blacked out with spray paint.

"We're Americans first, we are Jewish and we are going to be proud to go out with our neighbors, Jewish and non-Jewish, Newton and non-Newton, we're all going to be here, we're going to make a stand that this will not happen in our neighborhood," said Kosowski.

Sunday also marks six months since the attack on Israel. It was an emotional day as people broke down in tears. Through song, speeches and a moment of silence, they honored the lives lost and those who are still being held hostage.

"We're here to remind our community and the world that the hostages need to be front and center and that this isn't just a Jewish story but a human story," said Rabbi Marc Baker, the president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropy.

The wall was rededicated in Newton after being vandalized. CBS Boston

Students rededicate the wall

As part of Sunday's ceremony, students of all ages got the opportunity to reveal the names of each hostage and share more about who they are.

Emily Brophy is part of the organization Run for Their Lives, where they honor the hostages every Sunday at Newton Center. She said she was proud to stand in unity with her neighbors.

"Since January we haven't stopped," said Brophy. "For me, I used to live in Israel. I'm proud, I'm Jewish, I love my community."