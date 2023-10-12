Consulate working to find flights to Israel for reservists in US

BOSTON - Flights to Israel have slowed, but El Al is still flying out of Logan Airport to transport family members and citizens back to the war-torn country. As the conflict continues, the Israel Defense Forces are requesting help.

"No one is running away from this," said Shirly Gurten of the Center for Jewish Life in Arlington.

Like all Israeli citizens, men and women, Gurten, now living in Arlington, was required to join the Israeli army at 18. "This is our home and we're going to protect it," Gurten said.

Now days after Hamas attacked Israel, all current and former IDF military members are being called to serve.

"In an emergency like this, people are being called up from the reserves," said Professor Lori Lefkovitz of Northeastern University.

Lefkovitz, a professor of Jewish studies, explains reservists from around the world including the U.S. are mandated to get to Israel and join the fight. The problem is access is limited.

"Delta and United and other regular carriers that were taking people to Israel, there they've all stopped their flights," Lefkovitz said.

"El Al continues to fly to and from Boston and to and from Israel," said Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England. "We are definitely seeing private planes chartered to Israel as well."

Reuben is working closely with the state to bring families back to the U.S. and support the Israeli community, including his own 23-year-old daughter, called up to serve.

"We would prefer those who have been called up to reserves to get first chance on the planes but there are many Israeli tourists in the U.S., there are American tourists in Israel they also want to go backwards and forwards," Reuben said.

WBZ spoke with the U.S. State Department, confirming more planes are coming but no timeline has been revealed.

"We are looking into what options might be for potentially chartering some aircraft to help American citizens safely depart the region as well," said Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department.

We did ask the State Department which airlines would charter flights out of Israel and when that would potentially begin. Those questions were not answered, citing security concerns. We did reach out to El Al for comment. We did not immediately hear back.