"Real sadness": Attacks in Israel taking toll on Jewish community in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT - Inside the packed Shirat Hayam Wednesday night, hundreds of people from the North Shore gathered to mourn and pray.

"Their hearts have been broken," said Rabbi Michael Ragozin who led the service, said his congregation is devastated. "There is real sadness, tremendous empathy. There's a feeling of if I were there those would have been my kids."

The images pouring in from Israel, at times, are too much to bear. Stories of murdered children, mothers, loved ones, are starting to take their toll.

"I think in the past couple of days it has been on the tip of everyone's tongue," said Ted Delano of Swampscott.

"I am concerned about the mental health of my children," said Gail New, president of Temple Emanual in Marblehead. "Once you see something you can't unsee it and I am afraid that they are going to see something. They are very tied to Israel."

Dr. Ellen Braaten is a psychologist with Mass General Hospital. She says with news as horrific as the attacks in Israel, it doesn't take much to start impacting your health.

"This is really hard on our brains. Like it literally is biologically, metabolically, really difficult for us," Dr. Braaten said.

Braaten advises to limit consumption of news, scheduling time to look for updates helps, and limit social media.

It's exactly what Gail New has done. "I still get headlines, but I am not streaming anything, I'm not risking seeing anything popping up," she said.

This service was an escape for the hundreds heartbroken by the reality overseas. A community uniting for those thousands of miles away.

"Part of what we do when we are feeling broken, pain, have tears, is we come together," Rabbi Ragozin said.

People at the service said something we could all do is check in on our Jewish friends and neighbors. A simple act of kindness can go a long way.