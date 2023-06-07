Isiah Thomas wants Jaylen Brown to "take the money"

BOSTON -- The lingering memory of Jaylen Brown's 2022-23 season is not a good one, as Brown's Game 7 performance against the Heat in the conference finals left a whole lot to be desired.

Still, that game was but one snippet from a highly successful season from Brown, who became eligible to earn a supermax contract extension by being named to an All-NBA Team. And while the exact future of Brown, Jayson Tatum, and the Boston Celtics will still need to be sorted out, Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has one simple piece of advice for Brown.

"Take the money," Thomas told Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett. "Take the money."

The story describes the 62-year-old Thomas as a mentor to the 26-year-old Brown. Thomas received a master's degree from Cal and connected with Brown during his time playing for the Golden Bears.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that he wants Brown to be a part of the Celtics organization for a long time but did not discuss any specifics regarding a potential extension offer this summer.

Brown likely doesn't need anyone to tell him that accepting a large sum of money is in his best interests, but Thomas made sure to share this particular bit of advice just in case.