Isaiah Wynn's Pro Football Focus grade against Browns is almost unbelievable

BOSTON -- Isaiah Wynn was a first-round pick, and he's in his fifth season as a pro. He's obviously quite experienced, and he's obviously quite talented.

But he's had a difficult time showing that this year, as he's in the midst of a season that seems to just keep getting worse.

And, at least in terms of one grading method, it may have bottomed out Sunday in Cleveland.

The website Pro Football Focus, which grades every single player on every single snap against the NFL, gave Wynn a grade of 5.0 on Sunday.

That 5.0 is on a scale out of ... 100.

Pass-blocking @PFF grades for the Patriots. Another great game for Mike Onwenu.

Isaiah Wynn...



Isaiah Wynn... — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 17, 2022

Patriots RT Isaiah Wynn received a pass-blocking grade of 5 (out of 100!) by PFF for his performance yesterday against the Browns, the lowest of his career.



Wynn was in for 21 dropbacks and allowed four pressures, one sack, and was flagged for a false start. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 17, 2022

That is rather difficult to do, yet that is the way Wynn's season has gone.

After switching from left tackle to right tackle this summer, Wynn has not adapted well to his new side. Playing in a contract year, Wynn allowed the sack that led to Brian Hoyer getting concussed in Green Bay, and he allowed the strip-sack by Myles Garrett on Sunday. Wynn also allowed the strip-sack of Bailey Zappe in the Green Bay game.

Rashan Gary showing why he's one of the best pass rushers in the league



a new Sack King takes the throne



— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022

And he's been whistled for eight penalties, more than any other player in the NFL. He's been penalized for holding four times, with three false starts and one illegal formation.

The Patriots have worked in veteran Marcus Cannon at right tackle, which has helped. But with the team seemingly giving Cannon some time to get into game shape, Wynn has still taken the majority of snaps at the right tackle spot.

Thus far, it hasn't completely killed the Patriots, who have won their last two games with the rookie Zappe at quarterback. But a shift to Cannon on a full-time basis seems to be inevitable, given Wynn's level of play this year.