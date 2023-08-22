Isaiah Bolden placed in the NFL's concussion protocol

FOXBORO -- Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol following his scary injury in Green Bay, New England head coach Bill Belichick announced Tuesday.

Asked for an update on Bolden's condition ahead of Tuesday's practice in Foxboro, Belichick would only say that the corner has entered the NFL's concussion protocol. Bolden will now have to clear all five stages of the protocol and be cleared by team physicians and an independent neurological consultant before returning to the field.

Per the NFL rule book, the five stages of the league's concussion protocol are:

Phase One - Symptom Limited Activity: The player-patient is prescribed rest, limiting or, if necessary, avoiding activities (both physical and cognitive) which increase or aggravate symptoms.

Phase Two -- Aerobic Exercise: The initiation of a graduated exercise program, where the player-patient can begin graduated cardiovascular exercise (stationary bicycle, treadmill) and may also engage in dynamic stretching and balance training -- all under the direct oversight of the Club's medical staff.

Phase Three -- Football Specific Exercise: The player-patient continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and begin to mimic sport specific activities, as well as supervised strength training.

Phase Four -- Club-based Non-contact Training Drills: Player-patients can continue cardiovascular conditioning, strength and balance training, team-based sport-specific exercise, and participate in non-contact football activities such as throwing, catching, running and other position-specific activities, progressing to participation in non-contact team practice activities.

Phase Five -- Full Football Activity/Clearance: After the player-patient has established his ability to participate in non-contact football activity including team meetings, conditioning and non-contact practice without recurrence of signs and symptoms and his neurocognitive testing is back to baseline, the Club physician may clear him for full football activity involving contact in practice. If the player-patient tolerates full participation practice and contact without signs or symptoms and the Club physician concludes that the player-patient's concussion has resolved, s/he may clear the player-patient to return to participation.

Bolden was injured early in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's exhibition game in Green Bay when he collided with teammate Calvin Munson while going for a tackle. He was motionless on the field for several minutes before being put on a stretched and carted off, prompting the NFL to suspend the rest of the game.

Bolden was held overnight at a Green Bay hospital but released on Sunday morning and traveled back with the team to New England. Belichick said during his Monday availability with reporters that he had spoken with Bolden and the player was alert.

The Patriots drafted Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State. There is no timetable for his return.

The Patriots were supposed to have joint practices with the Titans in Nashville this week, but canceled them and will practice in Foxboro instead. They are practicing Tuesday and Wednesday before leaving for Tennessee on Thursday, ahead of Friday night's preseason finale.

