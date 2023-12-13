Watch CBS News
Irregular sleep could be linked to higher risk of dementia

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Erratic sleep behaviors could be linked to a higher risk of dementia, according to new research.

A new study out of Australia followed more than 88,000 people in the U.K. and found that those with the most irregular sleep patterns were 53% more likely to develop dementia compared to people with more regular sleep patterns.

Regular sleep is how consistent you are about going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day, not the number of hours you sleep a night. The researchers said sleep education and behavior therapies can improve irregular sleep patterns.  

