Man suspected in "Irish Traveler" scheme found with $70,000 cash, stolen jewelry in Quincy

QUINCY – Police in Quincy said a man found with over $70,000 in cash and allegedly stolen jewelry is believed to be involved in a "Irish Traveler" scam targeting people around Massachusetts.

Police pulled over an Irish national driving a Land Rover Defender after they say he made an illegal turn on Stratton Way. According to Quincy police, the man was driving without a license.

Officers searched the vehicle and found U.S. and foreign currency. In addition, they seized what is believed to be stolen jewelry, including class rings as old as the 1960s.

Investigators believe the man is part of an "Irish Traveler" construction scam. Police around Massachusetts have issued advisories recently about similar activity.

Suspects will regularly show up at homes unsolicited saying they have leftover materials. They will then continue finding more things they claim need to be repaired in your home.

"It is important for victims of these type of sophisticated scams to report these crimes as it allows our detectives to investigate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area since these crimes are a regional issue," said Quincy police chief Mark Kennedy, adding that this type of crime is on the rise in Massachusetts.

The man's name was not released. He was issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court for motor vehicle offenses, and the Department of Homeland Security was notified.