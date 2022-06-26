Ipswich police officer rescues 5, including toddler, from capsized boat

IPSWICH - An Ipswich police officer is being praised for pulling five people from the a mooring field after their boat capsized.

Marine Patrol Supervisor and Assistant Harbormaster Patrol Officer Matthew Bodwell, was on patrol Saturday afternoon near the Clark Beach mooring area when he received a mayday message. Bodwell pulled a pregnant woman, a second woman, a 14-month-old girl and two men from the water.

The group fell into the water when the 16-foot aluminum boat capsized during rough seas. No one in the group was wearing a life jacket. After ensuring everyone was out of the water and had been cleared by paramedics, Bodwell drove the group to one of the couple's home and then returned to tow the capsized vessel to Pavilion Beach so the owner could claim it.

"This is a remarkable situation that could have turned into an unspeakable tragedy had it not been for the immediate actions of Officer Matthew Bodwell," Chief Paul Nikas said. "Officer Bodwell is to be commended for his heroic work on the water on Saturday."