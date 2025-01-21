Police investigate death of man in Ipswich, neighborhood shaken

IPSWICH - Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man in Ipswich. Officers responded to the area of 33 Caroline Ave. at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and found the man on the ground unresponsive outside of a vehicle, the Essex County District Attorney's office said.

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The man's name is not being released pending family notifications.

People who spoke with WBZ were shaken up after a difficult morning. A neighbor discovered the man on the ground.

"I'm not even sure what happened," the man who did not want to be identified said. "I've seen a lot go on down here, but nothing like that, you know. It was quite the scene this morning."

He said he was terrified, and immediately called 911. "I've never seen anyone dead before," he said. "But I feel bad for the guy, he lived here."

"A perfect neighbor"

Paul Blades has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years. He says it's a quiet and peaceful street and hearing the news of the death just steps away from his home was shocking.

"They said his legs were bloody and he was laying, he was dead in the street," Blades said. "I said you got to be kidding me."

Blades says he didn't know the victim well but had several friendly interactions with him over the years.

"He was a perfect neighbor, because he never bothered us all," Blades said. "He'd just wave and say how you doing, and that was it."

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police, Ipswich police and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner.