Part of I-95 in Weston shut down after tractor-trailer spills polyurethane on highway

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Truck spills polyurethane on I-95 South near Weston
Truck spills polyurethane on I-95 South near Weston 00:18

WESTON — Part of Interstate 95 in Weston was shut down Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer spilled polyurethane on the road.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway.

Massachusetts State Police closed three lanes for the investigation and cleanup. Drivers were forced to use the breakdown lane to get by the scene. 

skyeye-weston-20230509.jpg
A truck spilled polyurethane on I-95 south in Weston Tuesday morning. CBS Boston

All lanes were reopened about an hour and a half later.  

First published on May 9, 2023 / 11:31 AM

