Crash shuts down part of I-93 south in Medford, driver with life-threatening injuries

MEDFORD - Part of Route 93 was shut down early Friday morning after a horrific crash.

A car was severely damaged after apparently hitting a guardrail on 93 south near the Roosevelt Circle exit around 4 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver has "life-threatening injuries."

Both sides of the highway were closed briefly so a medical helicopter could rush the driver to a hospital.

All lanes were re-opened by 6 a.m. but there were still significant residual traffic delays.