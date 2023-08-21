Watch CBS News
Video shows International Space Station passing over Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

International Space Station captures video over New England
International Space Station captures video over New England 00:27

BOSTON – The International Space Station provided a unique view of New England over the weekend. 

You could see much of eastern Massachusetts, including the City of Boston and Cape Cod in video shared by the ISS crew.

A crew of seven is living and working on the space station right now.

The ISS makes 16 orbits around earth in a 24-hour period, traveling at five miles per second at an altitude of roughly 249 miles.

