Video shows International Space Station passing over Massachusetts
BOSTON – The International Space Station provided a unique view of New England over the weekend.
You could see much of eastern Massachusetts, including the City of Boston and Cape Cod in video shared by the ISS crew.
A crew of seven is living and working on the space station right now.
The ISS makes 16 orbits around earth in a 24-hour period, traveling at five miles per second at an altitude of roughly 249 miles.
