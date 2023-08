BOSTON - Thousands of purple flags were planted on Boston Common to mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday.

The 22,000 flags symbolize everyone who died from an overdose in Massachusetts since 2011.

22,000 flags.



Each one represents a child, a parent, sibling or spouse taken by the overdose epidemic.



On Overdose Awareness Day, we recommit to reversing this heartbreaking trend and paving a path to recovery for everyone in need. pic.twitter.com/CqTPl16Zs5 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 31, 2023

State officials said they hope the flags will increase awareness of the overdose crisis in the country.