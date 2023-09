Injured owl rescued by animal control in Holden on Route 68

HOLDEN - A Holden animal control officer rescued an injured barred owl on Route 68 Friday morning.

The officer received a call after a concerned resident found the bird on the roadway.

The injured owl after it was rescued by Holden Animal Control. Holden Police Department

The owl was brought to Tufts Animal Hospital to be treated, where it is expected to make a full and speedy recovery.