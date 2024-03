DANVERS - A Massachusetts state trooper came to the rescue of an injured owl on the side of the road on Easter morning.

Trooper Peter Spinale found the owl on the side of Route 1 in Danvers while working his patrol Sunday. Spinale stayed by the bird and set up flares to protect the owl until Massachusetts Environmental Police could arrive.

Injured owl on the side of Route 1 in Danvers on March 31, 2024. Massachusetts State Police

The owl has since been transported to a wildlife rehab facility.