Infant's body found at Fort Taber in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD - An investigation is underway after an infant's body was found at Fort Taber in New Bedford Saturday afternoon.
The Bristol County District Attorney said an adult walking along the water smelled something decaying and found the infant's decomposing body in a blanket.
The baby's body was taken to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office. The age and sex of the baby is unknown.
No other information was available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.