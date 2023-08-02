Incandescent light bulbs now banned from being manufactured and sold in U.S.

NEWTON - Incandescent lightbulbs are officially banned from being manufactured and sold in the U.S. and some customers and homeowners aren't on board with the change.

A 2007 federal ruling to eradicate incandescent bulbs was eventually rolled back by the Trump administration but it has been revived. As of Tuesday, President Biden made it official - all incandescent bulbs must go.

"There is a ban getting rid of all incandescent lightbulbs," said Newton ACE Hardware employee, Kevin Coc-Martinez.

The rule includes a new efficiency standard light bulbs must emit a minimum 45 lumens per watt, a measurement of brightness where incandescent bulbs produce less. Meaning they use more energy to shine brighter. LED bulbs don't have the same problem.

"LED, they're more energy efficient," said Coc-Martinez.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the swap will also save you money. Savings are roughly $100 per year but for some, saving on an energy bill doesn't outshine the price at the register. At ACE Hardware in Newton, LED bulbs are selling for more than triple the cost of incandescent bulbs.

"The price point did raise up a little bit," said ACE Hardware manager Michael Smith, who explained some older buildings may not even be capable of accommodating the new lights. "Your old big Victorians. 200-year-old houses. They're changing the whole setup inside. In the long run with the longevity of the bulb, it's very cost efficient," said Smith.

But the upfront costs to make the switch are turning customers off, despite the DOE's claim that LEDs last 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

"I've found over the years is they don't last ten years like they claim they do," said Anthony Giieso, who has lived in Watertown for half a century. "I've got original fixtures from the 1980s but eventually I'm sure that I will have to change them."