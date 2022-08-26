In-person early voting starts Saturday in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Primary Day is just over a week away, but vote-by-mail is already underway in Massachusetts and in-person early voting starts on Saturday.

"This will be a mandatory weekend session. There will have to be at least one session in every community in our state. In the larger community where there are more voters, there will be voting on both Saturday and Sunday," said Secretary of State William Galvin.

There were 670,000 people who requested a vote-by-mail ballot and about 250,000 have already sent them back.

Saturday is also the last day to register to vote or change your party affiliation.

You can find your polling place's hours on the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website.